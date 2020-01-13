Farmers battle as severe drought shows no sign of ending

“It’s green on the surface. But underneath, our boreholes, dams and the ground itself is running dry,” farmer Roslyn Ristow said.



The 30-year-old, together with her brothers Leon and Vaughan Ahlschläger, are the sixth generation managers of Lillystone Farm, which despite its seemingly green pastures, has also fallen victim to the crippling drought plaguing the province...

