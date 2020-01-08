Outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Limpopo 'not cleared'

The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development and the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) task team have disputed fake news spread by a widely distributed message on social media alleging that the disease has been cleared in Limpopo.

Technical spokesperson for the FMD task team Dr Bothle Modisane said an unknown individual went on social media and used "an old statement we had used last year when we announced that FMD was under control".

“We would like to clarify to the public that the outbreak as not been cleared but instead in the past two weeks we have discovered 15 farms that were found with active infection, making It a very big challenge," said Modisane.

Modisane said the active infection has led to further suspension of the auctioning of animals throughout the country to make sure no animals are being moved around to avoid spreading of the outbreak.

“Farmers can only be allowed to do online auctioning and trading; however the department will be making sure that no one is moving any animals."

Spokesperson for the department of agriculture Reggie Ngcobo said: "This message is fake news and this message should not be shared or distributed any further.