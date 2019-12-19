Drought, disease forcing farmers to drop lamb prices

PREMIUM

Festive spenders can expect to pay lower than usual prices for their leg of lamb leading up to Christmas and New Year, despite the demand for such luxury foods experiencing an annual peak.



What is good for consumers is not necessarily good for producers as the increase in demand for meat over the festive season will not be reflected in the pockets of farmers...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.