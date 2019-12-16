AgriLIVE

AgriLIVE - 16 December 2019

By Herald Reporter - 16 December 2019

All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa

Additional livestock feed worth R5m for farmers

The provincial rural development department has made available R5m worth of livestock feed to farmers in the western ...

By Guy Rogers
Second foot-and-mouth disease outbreak hits ...

A second foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has crippled farmers across the country, with livestock auctions and wool ...

By Louzel Lombard Steyn
Mudau living his dream on livestock farm

Breeder started his success with three goats

By Peter Ramothwala
Seven young farmers who got the land and are reaping rewards

When it is not a highly contentious space, farming can be viewed as an extremely lucrative business.

By Thango Ntwasa
Drought worries put damper on agribusiness confidence

The index is below 50 for the sixth-consecutive quarter, the longest period of subdued confidence in almost a decade

By Karl Gernetzky
Champion sheep shearers show how it’s done

With the judges’ and audience’s eyes glued to you,  your family on your mind and the entire nation in your heart, you ...

By Naziziphiwo Buso
Another grim year ahead for despondent agricultural sector

Drought, poor harvests and unfavourable agricultural policy have taken a toll on agribusinesses

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
Russia-Africa Summit brought positive news for South Africa’s agriculture

The first Russia-Africa summit that was held in October 2019 concluded with an announcement that urged all participants ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
SA agriculture following its vision of focusing on labour-intensive ...

South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee has lowered its estimates for the country’s 2019/20 wheat production by 5% from ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
