AgriLIVE - 16 December 2019
All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa
NEWS
Additional livestock feed worth R5m for farmers
The provincial rural development department has made available R5m worth of livestock feed to farmers in the western ...
Second foot-and-mouth disease outbreak hits ...
A second foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has crippled farmers across the country, with livestock auctions and wool ...
Seven young farmers who got the land and are reaping rewards
When it is not a highly contentious space, farming can be viewed as an extremely lucrative business.
Drought worries put damper on agribusiness confidence
The index is below 50 for the sixth-consecutive quarter, the longest period of subdued confidence in almost a decade
Champion sheep shearers show how it’s done
With the judges’ and audience’s eyes glued to you, your family on your mind and the entire nation in your heart, you ...
OPINION
Another grim year ahead for despondent agricultural sector
Drought, poor harvests and unfavourable agricultural policy have taken a toll on agribusinesses
Russia-Africa Summit brought positive news for South Africa’s agriculture
The first Russia-Africa summit that was held in October 2019 concluded with an announcement that urged all participants ...
SA agriculture following its vision of focusing on labour-intensive ...
South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee has lowered its estimates for the country’s 2019/20 wheat production by 5% from ...