Mudau living his dream on livestock farm

Emmanuel Mudau went from being a furniture shop sales representative to a celebrated Limpopo sheep farmer.

Mudau, 34, from Ha-Ravele village near Makhado in Venda, is a self-taught sheep breeder who owns hundreds of sheep and goats.

Born in abject poverty and raised by a single father, Mudau started farming in 2009 with three goats he bought from a local man with his pension money that he got after resigning at a furniture shop.

"Then in 2010 I bought 10 Damara sheep, a Namibian breed, with money I got from selling the goats. I continued farming from my backyard."

His customers were mainly local people who would be having traditional ceremonies and needed to slaughter either a goat or sheep.

In 2015, Mudau registered a company called Matuba Farming Project, which now employs four full-time workers.

He is now producing his own breed called Matuba genetics, a mix-breed made up of Dorper, Van Rooy and Pedi sheep breeds.

"Farming is very effective in fighting poverty and hunger. I was born from a destitute family in Tshiozwi.

"Things were tough and I used to go to bed on an empty stomach," he said.