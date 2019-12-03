SA agriculture following its vision of focusing on labour-intensive sub-sectors

South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee has lowered its estimates for the country’s 2019/20 wheat production by 5% from October 2019 to 1.6 million tonnes. This equates to a 16% decline from the 2018/19 season.



We are not surprised at all by this development as we stated in the previous blog post (https://wandilesihlobo.com/2019/11/25/south-africas-wheat-harvest-estimate-could-be-revised-down-further/) that Western Cape’s winter wheat crop, which has largely been harvested, wasn’t in good shape as initially anticipated. The decline in South Africa’s overall wheat harvest estimate is underpinned by lower yields in this particular province. The Northern Cape, Free State, Eastern Cape and North West aren’t in particularly in good shape either...

