AgriLIVE - 2 December 2019
All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa
NEWS
Controversial pesticide under spotlight as bees, ...
Where have all the bees and butterflies gone? It sounds like a whimsical folk song but environmental activists say it’s ...
Agri SA expresses foot-and-mouth disease concerns
Agricultural organisation Agri SA has warned that the banning of livestock auctions as a result of a foot-and-mouth ...
NMB innovator plans to use drones to assist farmers
Port Elizabeth chartered accountant Shaun Ridgway wants to make life easier for citrus farmers by using the fad every ...
More money for East Cape drought relief
An extra R56m will be made available for immediate drought relief after the Eastern Cape government reworked its budget ...
Fish farming and mealworms benefit small cooperatives
The Ndlovu Family Farm Cooperative in Hekpoort, Mogale City, is one of several sites to benefit from fish farming and ...
East Cape relief funds for drought ‘woefully inadequate’
Farmers in the Eastern Cape need R30m daily to keep their animals alive and productive, according to Agri Eastern Cape ...
‘Dagga grannies must not be left behind’
Grandmothers from Umsinga‚ Impendle‚ Mzimkhulu‚ Eshowe and other areas in KwaZulu-Natal must be involved in the export ...
Livestock thieves on the prowl during festive season, warn police
Livestock is a much sought-after commodity among criminals at this time of year, Mpumalanga police warned on Monday
LIFESTYLE
The ultimate foodie farmstays
If you’re an ardent foodie, where better place to take some time out than on a working farm? From an avocado farm in ...
OPINION
Additional thoughts on recent rains and maize ...
After weeks of dryness which caused delays in crop planting, most regions of South Africa have finally received a ...
The current drought is bad, but not as bad as it ...
However, the main upside risk for food price inflation in 2020 remains the weather