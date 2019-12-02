AgriLIVE

AgriLIVE - 2 December 2019

02 December 2019

All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa

Controversial pesticide under spotlight as bees, ...

Where have all the bees and butterflies gone? It sounds like a whimsical folk song but environmental activists say it’s ...

By Guy Rogers
Agri SA expresses foot-and-mouth disease concerns

Agricultural organisation Agri SA has warned that the banning of livestock auctions as a result of a foot-and-mouth ...

By TimesLIVE
NMB innovator plans to use drones to assist farmers

Port Elizabeth chartered accountant Shaun Ridgway wants to make life easier for citrus farmers by using the fad every ...

By Nomazima Nkosi
More money for East Cape drought relief

An extra R56m will be made available for immediate drought relief after the Eastern Cape government reworked its budget ...

By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi
Fish farming and mealworms benefit small cooperatives

The Ndlovu Family Farm Cooperative in Hekpoort, Mogale City, is one of several sites to benefit from fish farming and ...

By GCIS Vuk'uzenzele
East Cape relief funds for drought ‘woefully inadequate’

Farmers in the Eastern Cape need R30m daily to keep their animals alive and productive, according to Agri Eastern Cape ...

By Nomazima Nkosi
‘Dagga grannies must not be left behind’

Grandmothers from Umsinga‚ Impendle‚ Mzimkhulu‚ Eshowe and other areas in KwaZulu-Natal must be involved in the export ...

By Nivashni Nair
Livestock thieves on the prowl during festive season, warn police

Livestock is a much sought-after commodity among criminals at this time of year, Mpumalanga police warned on Monday

By Naledi Shange
The ultimate foodie farmstays

If you’re an ardent foodie, where better place to take some time out than on a working farm? From an avocado farm in ...

By Georgia East

Additional thoughts on recent rains and maize ...

After weeks of dryness which caused delays in crop planting, most regions of South Africa have finally received a ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
The current drought is bad, but not as bad as it ...

However, the main upside risk for food price inflation in 2020 remains the weather

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
X