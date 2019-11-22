More money for East Cape drought relief

An extra R56m will be made available for immediate drought relief after the Eastern Cape government reworked its budget even more.

This was announced by acting finance MEC Nonkqubela Pieters on Thursday while delivering the medium term budget policy statement at the provincial legislature in Bhisho.

She was standing in for finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, who had been booked off sick.

Rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth announced earlier in November that R74m would be made available.

But Pieters said the total offered for drought relief would now be R130m.

“In an effort to face this drought, a huge sum of money amounting to R130m has been set aside,” she said.

Of that, R100m comes from the government’s own revenue, with R30m from the rural development and agrarian reform department.

“It was set aside from this year’s adjusted budget for the addressing of drought resistance programmes.

“Any additional funding for drought relief will be made available after consultation with the national government,” Pieters said.

The news was welcomed by opposition parties, but they cautioned it was not nearly enough.

DA MPL Retief Odendaal said the money would not help address the debilitating drought.

“Taps are running dry, crops are wilting and livestock dying. More needs to be done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pieters said R3.2m had been set aside to establish a litigation unit in premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office to manage medical negligence cases.

The Eastern Cape department of health spent R630m on medical malpractice claims during the 2018/19 financial year.

The countless claims have had a major effect on the department’s budget for years.

Pieters said while efforts were needed to develop the economy, investments also had to be made for people.

“We have therefore committed R77m to the department of health for the National Health Insurance and HR Capitation grant to hire health professionals to protect health outcomes of the province.”

Pieters said it was impossible to continue as “business as usual” in the current economic conditions.

“But service improvement initiatives, both qualitatively and quantitatively, cannot be compromised.”

“Our point of departure for this adjustment is that the fiscal resources of our country are depleted, national debt has exceeded R3-trillion and the economy is not growing enough to create new jobs, thus leading to a constrained tax base.”

When the 2019/20 Medium Term Expenditure Framework was tabled in March, Pieters said she had been optimistic that the global economic outlook would improve.