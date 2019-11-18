AgriLIVE

AgriLIVE - 18 November 2019

By Herald Reporter - 18 November 2019

All the latest regarding agriculture in the Eastern Cape

NEWS

AgriLIVE

Mohair farmers 'cautiously optimistic' after ...

Mohair farmers in the Eastern Cape are relieved after the auction last week — the fifth sale of the winter season — ...

By Louzel Lombard Steyn
AgriLIVE

R74m immediate drought relief for Eastern Cape ...

The Eastern Cape government has rejigged its budget and made R74m available for immediate drought relief in the ...

By Rochelle de Kock
AgriLIVE

Bright idea to make agriculture dreams come true

From a tiny plot to a thriving farm — this is what Aviwe Gxotiwe aspires to achieve for people living in the rural ...

By Michael Kimberley
AgriLIVE

Here's how Mathebula empowers young farmers with disability

A young farmer with a dream to end unemployment and grow his business is making his mark in the agricultural sector.

By GCIS Vuk'unzele
AgriLIVE

What you need to know about government’s drought relief for farmers

The Eastern Cape government is providing relief to all farmers affected by the drought in the province.

By Nomazima Nkosi
AgriLIVE

Drought costing agriculture sector billions

The drought is threatening the livelihoods of SA farmers and workers, but the government says a water crisis masterplan ...

By Luyolo Mkentane
Read more

OPINION

AgriLIVE

Poultry master plan can set the scene for ...

The plan, released by minister Ebrahim Patel, has been met with enthusiasm

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
AgriLIVE

Is it true that SA youth doesn’t like farming ...

Africa’s farmers are ageing with an average age of 60. Here in South Africa, that number is estimated at 62.

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist

Click here for all the latest regarding agriculture in the Eastern Cape
X