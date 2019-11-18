AgriLIVE - 18 November 2019
All the latest regarding agriculture in the Eastern Cape
NEWS
Mohair farmers 'cautiously optimistic' after ...
Mohair farmers in the Eastern Cape are relieved after the auction last week — the fifth sale of the winter season — ...
R74m immediate drought relief for Eastern Cape ...
The Eastern Cape government has rejigged its budget and made R74m available for immediate drought relief in the ...
Bright idea to make agriculture dreams come true
From a tiny plot to a thriving farm — this is what Aviwe Gxotiwe aspires to achieve for people living in the rural ...
Here's how Mathebula empowers young farmers with disability
A young farmer with a dream to end unemployment and grow his business is making his mark in the agricultural sector.
What you need to know about government’s drought relief for farmers
The Eastern Cape government is providing relief to all farmers affected by the drought in the province.
Drought costing agriculture sector billions
The drought is threatening the livelihoods of SA farmers and workers, but the government says a water crisis masterplan ...
OPINION
Poultry master plan can set the scene for ...
The plan, released by minister Ebrahim Patel, has been met with enthusiasm
Is it true that SA youth doesn’t like farming ...
Africa’s farmers are ageing with an average age of 60. Here in South Africa, that number is estimated at 62.