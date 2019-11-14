Bright idea to make agriculture dreams come true

From a tiny plot to a thriving farm — this is what Aviwe Gxotiwe aspires to achieve for people living in the rural Eastern Cape who are unable to get loans to see their farming dreams come to fruition.

Gxotiwe, a livestock and crop farmer in Somerset East, hopes to launch a financial services business that offers loans while also using traditional stokvels.

“Apart from traditional farming, I also do trading in the old Ciskei and old Transkei,” he said.

“And we need a financial services company in agriculture.

“If people can buy clothes on credit, they should also be able to buy what they need, on credit, in the agriculture sector,” Gxotiwe, who won the top chicory farmer in SA award in 2018, said.

His idea is to turn his clients into subsistence farmers and then small-scale farmers through the use of stokvels, while also offering small loans.

A stokvel is a saving scheme where members contribute fixed sums of money to a central fund, normally on a monthly basis.

Each month a different member receives the money in the fund, which was collected during a specific period.

The money from the stokvel would be used to purchase feed, seeds and fertiliser to get people started.

“I want to use the idea of stokvels as a saving mechanism for people to launch their own farm,” he said.