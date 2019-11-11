R74m immediate drought relief for Eastern Cape farmers

The Eastern Cape government has rejigged its budget and made R74m available for immediate drought relief in the province’s six districts.

MEC of rural development and agrarian reform Nomakhosazana Meth announced on Monday that more money was being sought from national government as about R643m was needed to help the areas crippled by the severe drought.

The recent declaration of the entire province as a drought disaster area makes it easier for the provincial government to reprioritize funds and apply for additional funding at a national level.

The department of rural development has approached both the provincial and national disaster management centres for assistance.

Meth said the projected financial losses from livestock production was conservatively calculated to be R6.4bn.

"The extensive livestock areas are affected mostly by the drought of which 19% of grazing areas in the province accounting for some 5 600 jobs.

"Reports of job losses at this stage are minimal and do not enable a reliable estimate of any significance. Irrigated areas are less affected, and similarly, a measure of job losses from irrigated areas is not yet evident. This dry spell has affected the start of the summer ploughing season," she said.

Meanwhile, the R74m from Meth’s department will be used as follows:

Alfred Nzo: R2.6m

Amathole: R27.5m

Chris Hani: R22.2m

Joe Gqabi: R2.1m

OR Tambo R5.2m

Sarah Baartman: R14.7m

The money is to be used largely for animal feed, though in some instances — where this is a dire need — to drill boreholes.

Farmers in need of immediate relief funding have until Friday November 15 to apply to the department of rural development & agrarian reform.

The local management committee, comprises sector stakeholders including farmers, would then evaluate and process the applications and submit them to the district management committee.

It would, in turn, evaluate and process the applications and submit them to the department’s head office.

A provincial management committee has also been established to manage the drought programme and hold stakeholder meetings every Friday.