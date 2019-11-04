Karoo’s Samara game reserve on track with conservation projects

PREMIUM

We arrived just in time for an opening ceremony, presented by nature.



An ominous cloud had followed us on the drive from Graaff-Reinet and caught up as soon as we set foot on the polished red stoep at Samara Private Game Reserve in the Camdeboo Karoo...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.