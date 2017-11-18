‘East Cape’s my adopted home’ – Berita

Afrosoul star Berita has put to rest the debate about whether she is from the Eastern Cape or Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The musician clarified in an interview that she was born in Bulawayo and only moved to South Africa in 2011, when she came to study at the Walter Sisulu University in East London.

“Though I’m originally from Zimbabwe, I consider the Eastern Cape my adoptive home because it is where everything started for me; it’s where I started my music career and where I learnt to speak Xhosa,” she said.

The Thandolwethu hitmaker was in Port Elizabeth last week to promote her third album, Berita, which she said was the most personal work she had released.

“In my previous releases, such as Thandolwethu, I sang about my friends’ experiences and not much about myself, but this one is about my personal growth and experiences as a young woman.

“It comes with a lot of my own stories of heartbreaks, soul searching and finding myself, so that’s why it’s a self-tiled album,” the 26-year-old said.

She will be back in the Eastern Cape to perform at the Buyel’ekhaya Pan African Cultural Festival at East London’s Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium on December 17. She also plans to return to perform in Plettenberg Bay.