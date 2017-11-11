You’ve heard of the Four Cousins, the popular South African brand of wine. Now get ready to meet the Scottish Cousin in the family.

Van Loveren Family Vineyards, the company behind Four Cousins, is branching out into also producing premium whisky.

“Having established a solid reputation for quality and value in wine, Four Cousins was ripe for the opportunity to bring even more to its followers,” Van Loveren Family Vineyards chief executive Phillip Retief said.

“Scottish Cousin has lived up to our every ideal.”

The new range of premium Scotch, crafted and bottled in Scotland, will be distributed in South Africa by Four Cousins.

The whisky is supplied by the independent, family-owned company of Angus Dundee, with distilling, production and blending managed by the famed Highland distilleries of Tomintoul and Glencadam.

Coincidentally two of the Four Cousins (yes, they are real!) have Scottish heritage. While born and bred in Robertson in the Western Cape, Phillip and Neil Retief are, in fact, fifth-generation Scots and, together with Bussell and Hennie, are the face and founders of Four Cousins.

“All the whiskies in the range are distilled according to age-old recipes and matured in American oak. Their age statements indicate a minimum period of maturation although each blend may contain older whiskies too, depending on the expert blender’s secret recipe,” Neil said.

The 12YO is a medium to full bodied whisky that is rich and indulgent. Its nose of maple syrup, white stone fruit and roasted coffee leads into a palate of crème caramel, vanilla and, peppery oak tones. The finish is luxurious and warming with gentle chocolate and sweet spice notes.

The 8YO is a light to medium bodied with a nose of honey, cinnamon, roasted chestnut and dark berry fruits leading into a soft honey-nut palate with notes of toasted bagel, sugared almonds and demerara sugar. The finish is sweet and mellow with lingering tones of honey-roasted peanuts.

The 5YO is medium bodied with sultana and toffee on the nose followed by dried fig, blackberry compote and clove spice on the palate. The finish is gentle and warming with creamy fudge flavours and mellow woody tones.

The Scottish Cousin range is available through leading retailers countrywide or online at www.vanloveren.co.za, retailing at about R199 for the 5YO, R279 for the 8YO and R394 for the 12YO.

