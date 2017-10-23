Property: spotlight on Perridgevale and Adcockvale

The popular Bay suburbs of Perridgevale and Adcockvale are characterised by their charming small-town look and feel.

This is one of the reasons why “mompreneur” and business owner, Ranique Roberts, and her husband chose to move to the

area after they got married. They’ve lived in Perridgevale for five years and couldn’t be happier.

“Our place is special because it’s our first home. We started our life together here and we’ve built so many memories,” says Ranique.

The biggest drawcard for the couple was the area’s central location. With two busy main roads, CJ Langenhoven Drive on one side and Diaz Road on the other, Perridgevale allows easy access to various parts of Port Elizabeth.

“It really is a central point for us, close to the gym, Greenacres shopping centre and both our families.”

Rose Cowpar, who has been involved with the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale for 10 years, says the two suburbs are mostly quiet.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a vibey area, but it’s close to all the places you want to go to for a night out,” she says.

Ranique also enjoys the tranquillity. “I’m a publicist and production manager, and produce comedy events. This means I work crazy hours and appreciate being able to come home to peace and quiet,” she says.

Homes in Perridgevale and Adcockvale have large gardens and the streets are lined with trees, making the area even more appealing.

Rose says the homes are generally in good condition. “The benefit of having a lot of people who own their homes and have been there for a while is that homes are well maintained.”

Another aspect that gives the area character is the stunning view over the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which was built in 2010 for the Soccer World Cup.

“The views of the stadium from this area are truly unique,” says Ranique.

Rose says that she also enjoys the fabulous views from the top of the hill. “On a clear night, you can see the lights of the harbour, the lake and much of PE. It’s just beautiful.”

Residents take an active part in keeping the area safe through the neighbourhood watch. “The neighbourhood watch has become much more active and visible around the area. Residents have committed themselves to patrolling and keeping an eye on our suburb,” says Ranique.

Rose shares this sentiment. “Many of the people living around us seem to have been there for a long time, so it’s a well-established area that now has an excellent neighbourhood watch.” With the beach just a 10-minute drive away and both suburbs close to the Greenacres and Bridge shopping centres – which have dozens of stores, restaurants and coffee shops – Adcockvale and Perridgevale have much to offer residents.

Perridgevale is also home to the Collegiate Junior School for Girls and Collegiate Girls’ High School, offering quality education from pre-primary through to matric.

“It’s central, peaceful and the houses in the area are beautiful with spacious yards. The place is great and neighbours are friendly,” says Ranique.

PROPERTY PRICES

There is a wide range of housing in these two suburbs. According to the statistics available, the median price for a typical three-bedroomed house is R750,000. However, prices often top the R2-million mark depending on position, size and condition.

Most of the stock is in housing (65%), with several apartment blocks (23%) and a few townhouse complexes (12%).

DINE OUT NEARBY

Spargo’s at the Atrium Centre: for great food and friendly service

Galaxy Grill: for mouth-watering seafood and steaks

Carolina Spur: for family-friendly, flame-grilled meals

Debonairs Pizza: for a large selection of pizzas

Old Grey Sports Club: for delicious meals at great prices

THINGS TO DO AROUND THE AREA:

Watch a show at the Savoy Theatre

Go for a gym session at the new Virgin Active at Greenacres shopping centre

Enjoy a walk in one of the parks in the area

Indulge in some retail therapy at the Bridge or Greenacres shopping centres.

SCHOOLS NEARBY

Collegiate Junior School for Girls and Collegiate Girls’ High School

Grey Junior School and Grey High School

Andrew Rabie High School

Alexander Road High School

Herbert Hurd Primary School

Parsons Hill Primary School