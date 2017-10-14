Beautiful shoes can be hell Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week isn't just about the clothes, it's also about the shoes. Posted by My Herald Live on Friday, October 13, 2017

Beautiful heels can be hell to walk in as a Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week model found on opening night when she stumbled and fell more than once on the ramp at Tramways.

But the show must go on so plus-size model Ivana Leigh Japtha marched on in her Kitibella stilettoes to finish her walk for fashion designer Lisokazi M. With the crowd cheering her from then on, Japtha later returned with a more solid shoe.

“I was overwhelmed with the crowd’s reaction and that definitely helped me carry on with my walk,” she said after toppling off her nude heels more at least twice during her walk.

“Things happen and it just depends how you deal with them so it’s pointless for me to let it affect me negatively.

“At first I was scared to go back to the runway even in my own comfortable shoe but my fellow models motivated me and told me not to let it affect me,” she said.

The full-figured model made her first ramp appearance earlier this year at Bay Fashion Sundays in the run-up to NMBFW this week and said becoming a model was a personal journey.

“If you had asked me a year ago if I would ever be a model I would have laughed and said ‘hell no’ simply because I didn’t have the confidence and self-belief,” Japtha said.

Fashion designer Lisokazi Manzini said the models were told they could wear their own shoes but Japtha was asked to wear the Kitibella shoe as it was one of the sponsors of the show.