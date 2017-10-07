Nestled in the Garden Route, between Wilderness and Plettenberg Bay, lies the picturesque town of Knysna.

Though fires devastated large parts of Knysna earlier this year, the one thing that couldn’t be destroyed was the town’s sense of community.

Ian Fleming, who lived in Knysna for 21 years, is still very positive about the town, even though his home burned down along with hundreds of other houses, forcing him to move to nearby Sedgefield. He says you would be hardpressed to find the many attractions the town has to offer concentrated in one area anywhere else.

“We have the lagoon, forests and mountains. A visit to Knysna is a sublime blend of adventure and relaxation,” he says.

The town has seen the development of new malls in recent years. While this has brought in more visitors, Ian says it’s had an impact on smaller businesses. With that said, Knysna still thrives and is a hive of activity throughout the year.

It’s easy to see why this popular destination attracts tourists and senior citizens looking for a place to retire. The pretty and accessible Waterfront has a variety of stores and many restaurants where visitors can enjoy a meal while taking in the view over the lagoon.

Visitors can even enjoy a boat ride on the lagoon. Knysna also boasts several world-class golf courses, including the Knysna Golf Club, Pezula Championship Golf Course and the Simola Golf Course.

For those looking for outdoor adventure, the rivers and forests surrounding the town provide ample opportunity for activities such as hiking, running, kayaking, swimming and fishing.

According to Ian, the town’s most popular attraction is the Knysna Heads. “This treacherous entry into the Knysna lagoon is where many ancient sailing vessels met their doom,” he says.

The town hosts several festivals throughout the year that draw both South African and international visitors. There’s the Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival at the end of April, the Knysna Speed Festival in the first week of May and the Pick n Pay Knysna Oyster Festival in July, to name just a few.

With rebuilding efforts under way and its sense of community firmly intact, Knysna is well on its way to recovery.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway, a fun-filled adventure, or you simply want to be a tourist, Knysna has everything you need and more.

PROPERTY PRICES

You can expect to pay around R3,1m for a typical property such as a three-bedroom house. If you are looking for a townshouse, prices are in the region of R1,83m in a complex and R1,15m for an apartment. Prices generally are around R3,92m for a house.

Of the housing stock in Knysna, 81% are houses 16% apartments and 3% in a complex.

THINGS TO DO

Explore the natural beauty of the Knysna Heads

Go on a boat cruise or tour

Enjoy an elephant back ride at the Knysna Elephant Park

Visit the many stores and restaurants at the Waterfront

STAY OVER

The Mount Knysna Boutique Hotel

Oniro On Thesen

Brenton Haven Beachfront Resort

The Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa

Under Milkwood self-catering chalets

The Alexander Boutique Suites

DINE OUT

Olive Tree Restaurant: for delicious food and excellent service

Daniela’s at Leisure Isle Lodge: for a tasty, eclectic menu

The Project Bar: for fantastic cocktails

Zachary’s Restaurant: for a fabulous menu offering

Croft Courtyard: for delectable breakfasts in a beautiful setting

The Island Cafe at The Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa: for alfresco dining in a chic environment