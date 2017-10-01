Port Elizabeth’s tranquil adjoining suburbs of Charlo and Broadwood are best known for their strong sense of community and family-friendly feel.

This is according to Hayley Egling, who grew up in the area. Fellow resident, Jayd Horrmann, agrees, saying, “The part we stay in is very quiet. We don’t live near a main thoroughfare.” Both residents agree on the affordability of houses in this popular part of Port Elizabeth.

“The price of property is still good and a perk of living in this area is that it’s centrally located and near malls and businesses. It’s just five minutes from Walmer Park shopping centre and Grass Roof in Seaview, and 10 minutes from Baywest,” Jayd says.

Hayley says speed bumps and other traffic-calming measures have been introduced to make the roads safer.

She says security has also been improved. “The Atlas patrols have increased over the years and this helps us feel more protected.” Families are drawn to the peaceful atmosphere of Charlo and Broadwood.

“Charlo is a quiet and relaxed suburb. Many families have children and you often see the kids playing in the gardens or in the public spaces. It’s very much a family-oriented neighbourhood,” Hayley says.

Charlo was originally part of the Lovemore farms owned by Charles Lovemore. He sold the land to allow for the development of Charlo, which today has a variety of amenities to offer.

“There’s a primary school located in the heart of Charlo, and there are many public parks in the area and lots of birdlife too. There are also three veterinary facilities within five minutes of us,” Jayd says.

Out of everything that the area offers, Hayley loves her house the most.

“We love that it has a nice, big, flat erf. Our home has a big garden, allowing lots of space for future plans and for our children to play. Our house has spacious living areas and lots of room for entertaining, with a nice flow from inside to the outdoor entertainment areas,” she says.

“I would say it’s a standard size and layout. We’ve completed some renovations to open up some of the living areas, which I think many people do. ”

Resident Bev Smith enjoys the peace and quiet of the suburb.

“Charlo is a quiet area, which I like. The people are friendly and always willing to help. It’s a very community-oriented area,” said Smith.

Property prices

The median asking price for a typical property such as a three-bedroom house is R1,06-million.

You can expect to pay around R1,07m for a house, R897,000 for an apartment and around R999,000 for a home in a complex.

Although predominantly houses, with 62% of the residential stock in houses, there are also many townhouses in Charlo and Broadwood, with around 30% in a complex and only 8% flats or apartments.

Places to take the kids

Beans with Wings

Funky Frogs at Moffett on Main

The play park in Angela Avenue

Schools nearby

Charlo Primary School

Walmer West Primary School

Theodor Herzl Schools

DF Malherbe High School

Dine out nearby

Eagle Ridge Spur

A variety of cafes at the Fig Tree and Walmer Park shopping centres

The Rose Garden Tea House at Floradale Nursery

Grass Roof Farm Stall, Restaurant and Bakery