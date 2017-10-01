Just call us Generation Sourdough

Millennials are obsessed with food because it’s all we’ve got, writes Josh Barrie of The Telegraph

Sixty-odd years ago, a generation of young hedonists rebelled against their parents. They rejected the values of the previous generation, and celebrated the birth of youth culture with music, alcohol and drugs; expressed themselves through partying, experimentation and exploration.

These days, though, many of my generation of young adults are rejecting the alcohol and drug-fuelled excesses of the Baby Boomers and their successors Gen X.

We’re rejecting our parents’ values, too. A survey this week talks of the “Wellonists”: 42% of millennials are drinking less than their parents (in fact, many believe getting drunk belongs to “an older generation”); the average young person drinks just five units of alcohol a week; 71% favour “revitalising” smoothies over alcohol.

The study, by Eventbrite, also reports that well over two thirds (68%) would spend their last £10 at a weekend festival on food rather than drinks; their ideal first date isn’t the pub, it’s a food festival.

Instead of getting smashed, we post photographs of smashed avocado on sourdough. It is how we express ourselves.

“Look at this”, we declare, “I’ve chargrilled a mackerel”.

Why, though? Why are millennials – aka Generation Y, the 80 million people born between 1980 and 2000 – so obsessed with food?

The reasons are abundant and complex. A good place to start is with author Eve Turow, who believes that food, rather than, say, music or fashion, is the defining millennial interest. All the while, technology has encouraged and commodified our preoccupation.

“Previous generations definitely defined themselves by the music they listened to (and drugs they did),” Turow said in an interview with The Atlantic

“But my generation is looking to food – making it, eating it, talking about it, learning about it – as their own form of entertainment and self-expression.

“If you wanted to pick up a chick in the East Village [New York] in the ’80s, you walked around with a guitar strapped to your back. Today, you get a tattoo of a carrot on your forearm.”

Turow is right. We consume an endless array of food blogs and Instagram posts; we look to provenance, to artisan produce and to sourcing; we wander through markets.

Turow argues this is fuelled by technology. We were the digital guinea pigs: we’ve grown up with Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube; Instagram and Snapchat soon followed.

We are perpetually on show and seeking validation. But what do we have to show off, if we don’t have food?

Compared with the generations before us, we don’t own houses or cars; the latest fashions are inaccessible to many.

What we do have is sourdough toast: better than the bread before, relatively expensive but a damn sight cheaper than a mortgage. Even over a whole year. Food is our social currency, displayed through photo-sharing apps.

“There’s a commodity fetishism around organic kale at this point because we’re using it as an identifier,” Turow says. “We’re using it as a signal of education, of knowledge, of income.”

“Many millennials can’t afford to buy houses, can’t get great jobs in fields they studied, and are otherwise struggling economically,” writes Michael Lee in online forum Quora.

“But … it’s easier to get better meals nowadays than almost ever before. The wide proliferation of somewhat less expensive, fast-casual restaurants, coupled with a slightly hipsterish affinity for ethnic or authentic cuisines and aversion to standard, sit-down chain restaurants, means that millennials are more willing to embrace new kinds of foods.

“And the rise of social networking means that they have more and more ways to show off those preferences.”

Food content manager Huge Harrison delves deeper.

He tells me: “Posting a picture and getting a bunch of likes is very much instant gratification – feeling good about yourself for not having done an awful lot. Most of us don’t have much money, so it’s definitely our primary comfort.

“The main thing it boils down to is it’s an affordable [for some] and accessible way of purveying that luxe lifestyle. Food, and eating out particularly, offers a kind of reassurance.

“I can’t afford to put a deposit down or insure a car or go abroad, but it can’t be that bad because I am here eating poached eggs and a beaut piece of avo toast.

And that positive reinforcement of likes and comments on my picture on Instagram of said poached eggs makes me feel like that’s ok and what I’m doing is the right thing, even”.

Communications executive Lucas Fothergill tells me: “As a millennial, I’ll never be able to afford any diamonds … So, one of the few things I can spend my low wages on is food. Brilliant food. Yorkshire pudding wraps.

“Tagine. Apple strudel. A tangerine. Buckets upon buckets of discounted supermarket ice cream – food is the one thing I can rely on to send joyous feelings rioting around my body, week in, week out.

“Food is the most reliable source of joy I have.”

And freelance copywriter Victoria Parkey says: “I reckon it probably comes down to it providing some sense of luxury. Like yeah, I can’t afford a mortgage but I can afford some really nice sourdough.

Also there’s generally so much delicious and innovative food on offer these days that it makes sense to take advantage of that, especially in a city like London. It’s just generally fun to try new things.”

Food is more eclectic than ever before, it’s a sign of diversity, and can also be used as a tool for change.

There’s been mention in recent years that millennials are boring, plugged in and passive.

Maybe we are. But at least we eat well.

Really well. Generation Sourdough might be a more appropriate term. – The Telegraph