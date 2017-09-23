Teacher-turned-comedian Dalin Oliver is back in the Bay from September 26-28 with a few more lessons in his new stand-up comedy show, Face for Radio, following the sold-out success of his debut one-man show, I Came, I Taught, I Left.

It’s 10 years after matric and Oliver is struggling to adapt to the concept of “adulting”. No one warned him about it.

His life orientation teacher forgot to tell him he’d have to pay tax, parallel-park in oncoming traffic and that data would be so expensive.

Friendships and relationships have changed. His friends are getting married and going to Stodels on the weekend while he’s figuring out that Tinder is not that beneficial when you’re staying at home with your parents.

One day, while playing PokemonGo, he realises it is time to grow up and get his act together.

To hear more of Oliver’s entertaining stories, catch him at the Protea Hotel Marine at 8pm from Thursday September 28 to next Saturday, September 30.

Tickets are R100 each at Computicket. Doors open an hour before the show, which lasts one hour and 10 minutes.

For more information, contact Ranique Roberts on 074-754-1596 or send an e-mail to ranique@bigmouthentertainment.co.za