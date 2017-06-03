With the new season of the PE Opera House Jazz’Afro Sundays in full swing, Kwazakhele musician Nosisi Mavela will take to the Barn stage tomorrow afternoon to show just why she is one of the Bay’s favourite voices.

Growing up in New Brighton, Mavela had always loved music and her passion for singing led her to become a mKwazakhele musician Nosisi Mavela will take to the Barn stage this weekend to show just why she is one of the Bay’s favourite voices.ember of the much-loved Bantu Church of Christ Choir and later Joy of Africa, where she performed with other revered Bay golden voices such as Nomabotwe Mtimkhulu.

Like many before her, Mavela left the Bay searching for a record deal and has appeared in the award-winning films Son of Man and uKarmen eKhayelitsha.

She has performed at big events like Joy of Jazz, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival and the Mamela Arts Festival.

Adding to her achievements, she was selected to be part of the tributes to Miriam Makeba and Victor Ntoni and she also was invited to sing the national anthem at the African Cup Of Nations in 2013.

On Sunday Mavela will be performing an array of Afro pop, jazz and township tunes, which include her compositions and reworked versions of her favourite songs.

The show starts at 5pm. For tickets at R70, e-mail Cingiwe Skosana at cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com or Nomgcobo Mkize at nomgcobomkize@gmail.com. Book in advance as seating is limited.