Top South African comedian Marc Lottering is returning to the Bay for two nights. Catch the celebrated funnyman with his side-splitting Cape Flats humour at the Port Elizabeth Opera House on Friday and Saturday June 9 and 10.

Both shows are at 8pm, with tickets to Friday’s show selling for R100 and tickets for Saturday at R120.

The show has been keeping audiences in stitches across the country.

Expect to laugh loudly with Lottering as he tackles a broad range of issues, ranging from why funerals are fabulous to the beauty of a pepper steak pie.

Doors open half an hour before the show, which lasts for 1 hour 20 minutes, with no interval.

No under-16s are permitted and tickets may be booked at Computicket.