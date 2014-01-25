Valid driver’s licence absolutely essential for the road ahead

HAVING a valid driver’s licence is a prerequisite for almost any job. Yet this is a skill that often gets overlooked.

Because there is a great demand for professional, trained drivers. ETC offers a three day course and has a current pass rate of 97%.

Once you have your learner’s licence, you can enrol for a Code 8/B training programme, which offers the lowest hourly rates in Port Elizabeth. ETC also offers training for Code 10, 11 and 14 licences for those looking for a career in professional driving.

In addition to these standard training programmes, ETC also offers economical and defensive driver training for all driver’s licence codes. This is a must for individuals who want to pursue a career as a driver.

If you are found competent you will receive a certificate which will better your chances in finding employment.

The centre offers a five-day course with a minimum enrolment of four learners or a 10-hour course at two hours per day.

Other programmes include conveying dangerous goods by road training.

This is a must for drivers transporting flammable and dangerous goods or chemicals.

There is also a two-day course for new entrants and a one-day course for individuals with previous certification.

Another avenue is obtaining a licence to drive a forklift.

ETC is fully accredited to offer forklift training and offers a five-day training course.

Whether you just want to gain your Code 8/B to increase your employability, or you are seeking a career as a qualified driver, the ETC has the course that will help get you there.

There are fully qualified instructors, with unrivalled expertise and experience.

Contact ETC today at training@ etc.org.zaor drivertraining01@etc.org.za