Kings eye new year revival

Desperate to end a 10-match losing streak, Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids is hoping new blood and eager fresh legs trigger a PRO14 revival against Edinburgh in Scotland on Friday.

Among the absentees in the touring party is fiery loose forward Andisa Ntsila, who has been ruled out after sustaining a concussion during training.

This is a heavy blow for the Kings, who will miss the hard-working Ntsila as they bid to start the new year on a high note.

Ntsila will also miss the clash against the Cheetahs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday next week.

The Kings regrouped last week after a three-week mid-season break.

A 25-man Kings touring squad flew to Scotland yesterday for what promises to be one of their toughest games of the season.

Davids said the decision to leave locks Stefan Greeff and Bobby de Wee out of the squad had been taken to manage their workload.

“Those two have been grafting extremely hard in our previous encounters and will return for the Cheetahs game,” Davids said.

“We have chosen Jurie van Vuuren and Lindokuhle Welemu to replace them and they will be determined to prove themselves.

“There’s also an opportunity for Eital Bredenkamp and Freddie Ngoza, neither of whom have played in the first half of the season, to step up as loose-forwards in the place of injured players.”

Davids said Mzamo Majola, on loan from the Sharks, had been required to return to his home franchise and had been replaced by Njabulo Gumede.