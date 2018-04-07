‘Munster’ of a clash on cards for Kings

It remains to be seen whether an imminent European Champions Cup semifinal against Racing 92 proves to be a distraction for Munster when they face the Southern Kings in George tonight.

The Kings will be hoping that this is the case when they bid to register only their second win in what has proved to be a tough PRO14 debut season.

After a thrilling win over Toulon in Dublin, Munster are gearing up for an explosive Champions Cup semifinal against Racing in Bordeaux on April 21. After their game against the Kings, Munster will play the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein before returning to Europe.

Munster coach Johann van Graan said his team was facing a tough three weeks.

“To play in a quarterfinal, and win it, and fly to South Africa, play two away games in the PRO14 is tough,” Van Graan said. “One is at altitude and then to fly back and go into a European semifinal was always going to be, if you think about it, tough,” he stated.

“Now, it’s a reality. We’ve planned for it, we’ve said we’re going to enjoy the tour. We will get back to zero, play two games there whilst having a big eye back north for when we come back for that semi.”