Fighters ready for battle in the Bay

Bay fight fans can look forward to another weekend of top-tier competition when the Chosen Fighting Championship returns for another round tonight.

With a new venue and arena, Chosen 5 promises to be the biggest show the promoter has put on to date, and founder Ivan Strydom said spectators were in for a treat.

“We are very excited about this one. The show is moving into the iconic Tramways building, and instead of the traditional boxing ring our fighters will now compete in an actual octagonal cage,” Strydom said.

“In addition, we have brought a professional production team on board with big screens and an impressive lights display. This will give our fans a great show, and give our fighters a taste of what professional fighting is like.”

Strydom conceded that he was amazed by how quickly the show had grown, not only in size but in popularity as well.

“In December 2016 we started a tiny fight promotion in a primary school hall. Less than a year and a half later, we are using one of the city’s best venues and our crowds have tripled.

“I am blown away by the support of the Port Elizabeth fans. Without them, none of this would be possible,” Strydom said.