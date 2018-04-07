Chippa out for league ‘double’ over Chiefs

Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric is faced with yet another tough match this weekend when his team take on Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League fixture at FNB Stadium today.

The Chilli Boys had only two days to recover from Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Heric said Chippa needed to come out with a positive result from this match in order to ease some of the pressure ahead of their next fixture, which is against Ajax Cape Town. Beating Amakhosi will not be an easy prospect as Chiefs are also banking on coming away with the three points as they mount a challenge for the Premier Soccer League title.

Chiefs are third on the log, just six points behind arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and trail log leaders Sundowns by seven points.

It was Chippa United who emerged victorious in the teams’ last league clash in December, when Heric’s side beat the “Glamour Boys” 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.