Chad joins the gold rush

Twenty minutes later he faded in the 200m freestyle‚ and at the end-of-evening session he produced a great swim but was unable to fire the 4x100m relay team to the podium‚ the first time this millennium that SA has not won a medal in this event.

“I can’t complain‚” Le Clos said. “If you asked me this morning if I’d take a gold I’d probably have said yes. I’m also disappointed‚ that 200m free was a little too much. I would love to have a crack at them fresh.”

Australia’s Olympic 100m champion Kyle Chalmers took the 200m freestyle gold in 1min 45.56sec ahead of his Olympic 400m champion compatriot Mack Horton in 1:45.89.

The winning time was slower than the 1:45.20 Le Clos posted while taking the Olympic silver in this event at Rio 2016.

Le Clos tried the same strategy as he did two years ago‚ going out hard‚ but he ran out of gas soon after the second turn‚ and he limped home a distant seventh in 1:47.46.

But he returned rejuvenated for the relay‚ smashing his 100m leg in 47.97‚ the second-best time of the race behind Australian Jack Cartright (47.71).