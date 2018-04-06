Rabada to miss IPL season

Kagiso Rabada, the world’s No 1 test bowler, will miss the Indian Premier League season due to a back injury, Cricket South Africa said yesterday.

He had been contracted to the Delhi Daredevils for the annual Twenty20 league, which begins this weekend.

The national cricket body said Rabada had been ruled out of action for three months with what it described as a lower back stress reaction.

Rabada was man of the series in South Africa’s 3-1 test series win over Australia despite struggling with stiffness of the lower back during the fourth test, which ended in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

He was unable to bowl at his top pace during the latter stages of Australia’s first innings and only bowled eight overs in the second innings.