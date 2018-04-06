No EP vote for rugby president

As things stand, the EP Rugby Union will not have a vote at today’s SA Rugby annual meeting in Cape Town, where there will be a battle for the presidency.

SA Rugby officials said EP’s right to vote revolved around financial issues, but the executive committee could restore those rights ahead of the meeting.

“We are waiting for SA Rugby to come back to us. It should be done before the meeting,” EP Rugby president Andre Rademan said.

“I am waiting for certain things to come through that I must sign off. I think we should get it back.”

Despite recent upheavals and the downward spiral of the Springboks, president Mark Alexander is expected to be voted in for another term of office.

Though Alexander will face opposition from little-known Leopards president Andre May, insiders say the incumbent enjoys enough support to win.

With the Springboks now a lowly sixth in the world rankings and the union declaring a massive loss last week, some delegates might feel the time is right for a palace revolution.

For the second straight year, SA Rugby has declared a massive loss to take its deficit over the past two years to close to R60-million.

It announced a R33.3-million loss for the 2017 financial year‚ which comes on the back of a R23.3-million loss in 2016.

There were mitigating circumstances due to the price of bidding for Rugby World Cup 2023‚ which added more than R24-million to costs for the year.