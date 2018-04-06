Le Clos eyes gold ‘gift’

Disqualification of defending champ leaves 50m butterfly open for star

Chad Le Clos will tonight try to secure the Commonwealth Games gold medal he was potentially gifted when the 50m butterfly favourite was disqualified in yesterday’s heats. England’s defending champion Ben Proud was quickest over the single lap in the open-air pool by far‚ but he was adjudged to have false started‚ leaving the South African star in pole position.

Le Clos has a busy night in store in Gold Coast‚ also hunting the 200m freestyle gold as well as a medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Three gongs in one night would be one heck of a return – two of them gold would be awesome.

“You could say I’m probably a slight favourite [in the 50m ’fly]‚” Le Clos said. He was quickest in the one-lapper in both the heats and semifinals‚ touching in 23.53sec on both occasions.

“If I can get on top of the podium it will be great‚ but I’ve got a big 200m freestyle 10 minutes later after that.”

Also in the 50m ’fly mix is countryman Ryan Coetzee‚ an accounting student in Tennessee, who clocked a 23.79 personal best for the joint second-fastest time overall alongside Australia’s Grant Irvine.

“That was a great swim by Ryan‚” Le Clos said. “It’s quite funny because we did some time trials‚ five‚ six days ago and he kicked my ass in all of them. If we can both be on the podium tomorrow, that would be great.”

This would be the second Games in a row where two South African swimmers win medals in the 50m butterfly‚ after third-placed Le Clos and now retired Roland Schoeman at Glasgow 2014.