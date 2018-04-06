Big St Marks birthday bash

Banquet part of historic rugby club’s centenary celebrations

Building a better club for future generations will be the key to furthering the legacy of St Marks Rugby Football Club as they gear up to celebrate their centenary. The club will mark the occasion with a banquet to be attended by various past and present members.

The Eastern Province club, still active in the EP leagues, kicked off celebrations last year with a prayer meeting at St Marks Church.

It was later followed by other monthly activities, including a golden oldies event and a breakfast for former club members.

Club veteran and executive member Charles Kleinbooi said the event, which will take place on April 28, would see a host of guests from the sports portfolio of local government and members of the South African Rugby Union.

Kleinbooi, who started at the club as a junior in the U9s, said it was humbling to be part of the fabric of the club.

“To know that you are part of this club and its history is something special,” he said.

“For everything it has been through, I just hope the club can continue on its path to even greater success.”

He said that looking ahead, they wanted to establish a St Marks Old Boys section.

This would give current players a chance to delve into the history of past successes in the hope they would be inspired to do even better.

Established in 1917, the club was founded by Father HWF Burvill, who was the parish priest of St Phillips and St Marks churches in Port Elizabeth at the time,

The club, which is based in Schauderville, has survived two world wars and apartheid-era regulations, which resulted in it being moved from its original site in Crawford Street, North End.