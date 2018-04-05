Tennis hero honoured

Junior tennis tournament seeks to ignite kids’ love of the game

Tennis enthusiast Mbulelo Lugogwana is aiming to put school sports back on the map in the townships with the launch of a junior tournament aimed at getting children to develop a love for the sport.

Lugogwana, an advocate for school sports, and specifically tennis, launched the event at the Zwide Stadium on Saturday.

Also in attendance were parents, players and family of township tennis legend the late Max Ntshona.

Lugogwana said the tournament was tailored to get children to fall in love with sport, but at the same time honour Ntshona, who was a member of the Site and Service Tennis Club and a crusader for non-racial sport.

“I saw the need two years back to start a tennis development programme because there is no development of tennis in the township,” Lugogwana said.

The tournament, which is set for April 21, will feature junior players, specifically at a primary school level, as he looks to revive the sport among township children.

Lugogwana has also extended an invitation to any players between the ages of nine and 15 to arrive and test their skills at the tournament.

He said he came up with the idea to host the tournament as Ntshona’s legacy was not honoured in line with his services to tennis development.