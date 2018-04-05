Golfer in best form in years, but no longer terrifying opponents

Tiger Woods is the story of the 2018 Masters and whoever the winner is on Sunday night‚ if it is not the great man himself the champion would have had to overcome Augusta‚ the pressure and Tiger.

The season’s first major is also the most keenly awaited, with Woods showing his best form in more than five years while many of the usual contenders also appear to be peaking.

Although he won the last of his four Masters titles in 2005 and the last of his 14 majors at the US Open in 2008‚ Woods has not looked more in control of his game in years.

If he gets on a run at Augusta‚ the roars from the massive galleries will send shivers through the field.

But the fear Tiger once instilled in opponents has been diluted‚ and a generation of players have emerged without years of scarring inflicted by the greatest modern-era player.

Jordan Spieth‚ the 2015 champion‚ was raised watching Woods dominate without suffering at Tiger’s ruthlessness.

He does not fear Tiger and has already claimed a green jacket to lift his own confidence.

Spieth was third in Houston last week and his game is tracking well.

He has a win‚ two seconds and an 11th-placed finish in four Masters appearances. No one is better at Augusta.

Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson is a threat after winning his first PGA tournament in five years in Mexico earlier this season‚ while two-time winner Bubba Watson won the WGC World Matchplay 11 days ago.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia is demonstrating good form, as is Swede Henrik Stenson‚ who was in the mix in Houston last week.

Englishman Justin Rose‚ who lost last year’s play-off against Garcia‚ has been consistently good throughout 2018 and has two top fives in his last two tournaments.