Luvuyo Bangazi | Ironman’s amazing KetshUp group break new ground

We are two weeks away from the start of the Ironman African Championship and already the excitement in the city is palpable.

The Ironman flags on street poles are up, the billboards are standing proud and slowly the infrastructure is emerging from the grounds at Hobie Beach.

Soon, nearly 2 300 triathletes will rush into the waters of Algoa Bay to begin a journey of 226km.

This journey, which includes a 3.8km swim followed by a challenging 180km cycle and a daunting 42.2km run, will take the professional athletes about eight hours to complete, while the last age-group finisher has 17 hours to claim that elusive medal.

Many triathletes like me started this adventure with the baby Ironman race, the Corporate Triathlon Challenge, back in 2012.

This 380m swim, 18km cycle and 4.2km run is probably one of the most popular and sought-after triathlon races.

The “Corporate”, as it is known, happens on the Saturday, the day before the big one. The distance is exactly 10% of the Ironman race but that is deceiving as one needs 120% effort to get through it, especially if you are a newbie.

Among them this year will be a group of black women going by the name KetshUp. This play on “catch up” aims to motivate women from all walks of life to acquire cycling and swimming skills to destroy stereotypes and bring diversity to the triathlon scene.

The KetshUp initiative was started by friends Rebecca Gatangi and Bianca Reichelt and motivated by the need to break stereotypes about African women and myths around riding a bicycle and swimming.

Since its humble beginnings two years ago the group has flourished, with multiple Corporate Triathlon, 5150 and Ironman 70.3 accomplishments.