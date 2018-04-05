EC boxers sights on glory at Commonwealth Games

One has progressed and another one is hopefully about to. This is the situation with the two boxers representing South Africa at the Commonwealth Games.

So far Sinethemba Blom, who is campaigning in the 64kg category has progressed to the next round after receiving bye in the preliminary round on Tuesday.

The Stutterheim-born Capetonian is now two bouts away from a medal bracket. Should he progress in the second round, he will vault into the bronze medal berth.

Port Elizabeth’s Siyabulela Mpongoshe will be next up early Friday morning (4.02am SA time) when he faces Thiwanka Ranasinghe, of Sri Lanka.

Mpongoshe, who is campaigning in the 49 kg division is a big favourite to at least return home with a medal after impressing at the recent Zone Four Games in Mozambique where he won the gold medal.

The 22-year-old is attempting to follow in the footsteps of other SA boxers, who won medals in the last four Commonwealth Games.

At Glasgow 2014, Mdantsane’s Thulani Mbenge won a bronze medal while the biggest achievement for the country remains the gold medal won by Bongani Mwelase at the Melbourne Games in 2006.

SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) president Andile Mofu remains optimistic that the two SA boxing representatives at the Gold Coast Games will return home with gold medals.

“Already Blom has moved within a shout of a medal mix and Mpongoshe should also book his own spot on Friday,” he said.