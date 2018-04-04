Upsets, thrills in pool and surf

Class lifesaving acts – from nippers to seniors – vie for gold at SA champs

Everything that is strong about South African lifesaving was on display in the pool and in the surf at the General Tire National Championships in Port Elizabeth, with the established stars of the sport standing tall and the next generation of superstars emerging in the form of Durban Surf’s dynamite female Nipper double act of Tatum Botha and Tannah Smith.

East London’s Jordan Fenn also confirmed his immense potential in winning the Boys U13 Nipper Iron to add to his earlier success in the Run/Swim/Run.

Several of South Africa’s premier senior national squad of last year opted to compete in the Pool National Championships in Newton Park and also the Surf National Championships at Kings Beach.

And their success in the pool emphasised their class, with South Africa’s renowned Beach Sprint Queen Mandi Maritz combining with Alicia Gilmore to take gold in the Female Open 50m linethrow.

Carmel Billson, the sport’s most celebrated South African female athlete last year, transferred her winning ways from the surf to the pool to win the 200m Female Obstacle Open.

Tuks’ pool specialist and a regular for Team South Africa, Johan Lourens, also won gold.

Billson, the 2017 General Tire Lifesaving South Africa Female Athlete of the Year, and Maritz will no doubt feature prominently in the latter part of the week when they take to the surf and sand respectively.

But for now the headline act belonged to youngsters Botha, Smith and Fenn.

The Nipper Iron Event is the marquee event and Botha triumphed for U14’s while Smith won the U13s.

Scottburgh’s Caleb Daley won the U14 Boys Iron Nipper. Smith, so impressive in the Nipper Iron and Run/Swim/Run, was surprisingly beaten in the U13 Surf Swim, when Clifton’s Savannah Voight powered to victory in a dramatic final few metres.