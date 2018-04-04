Kings need to step up against Munster, says Davids

Players must accept more accountability when they play top Irish side Munster on Saturday, Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has warned.

Davids was left frustrated by individual errors when the Kings were pipped 36-35 by Benetton, and he wants an overall improvement.

With just one win to their name after 18 matches, the Kings face another tough challenge against Munster, who are second in the PRO14 Conference A standings.

The match will be played at Outeniqua Park in George and it is the first time that the Kings have moved away from their home base in Port Elizabeth.

“Regarding the errors we made against Benetton there is nothing that we do not address in training,” Davids said.

“We have spoken about it and the main question is the individual needs to look at how he executes his functional role in the game.

“The player must revisit what his contribution was when he had the ball and when he did not have it.

“He must look at his decision-making in terms of that. It has a lot to do with individual accountability and taking ownership of it.”

Davids has also called for much-improved individual efforts in defence against the high-flying Irish side.