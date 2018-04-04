Kings need to step up against Munster, says Davids
Players must accept more accountability when they play top Irish side Munster on Saturday, Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has warned.
Davids was left frustrated by individual errors when the Kings were pipped 36-35 by Benetton, and he wants an overall improvement.
With just one win to their name after 18 matches, the Kings face another tough challenge against Munster, who are second in the PRO14 Conference A standings.
The match will be played at Outeniqua Park in George and it is the first time that the Kings have moved away from their home base in Port Elizabeth.
“Regarding the errors we made against Benetton there is nothing that we do not address in training,” Davids said.
“We have spoken about it and the main question is the individual needs to look at how he executes his functional role in the game.
“The player must revisit what his contribution was when he had the ball and when he did not have it.
“He must look at his decision-making in terms of that. It has a lot to do with individual accountability and taking ownership of it.”
Davids has also called for much-improved individual efforts in defence against the high-flying Irish side.
The Kings have the worst defensive record in the competition and have leaked 716 points and 102 tries in 18 outings.
Munster, on the other hand, have proved to be a potent attacking force, registering 486 points and 68 tries.
Clearly, if the Kings want to finish their campaign on a high, they will have to batten down their defensive hatches in their remaining three outings.
“There is nothing we can change in terms our systems. In defence you can have people in place and on their feet in position,” Davids said.
“But at the end of the day someone has to make the tackle and that’s a one-onone individual effort.”
The Kings will train in Port Elizabeth today, before they journey to George for their 19th match of the season. It is expected that flyhalf Martin du Toit will return to the starting lineup after Kurt Coleman was ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing his leg against Benetton. Wing Anthony Volmink has yet recover from a knee injury and he will not be available for the Munster clash.
Flyhalf JC Roos has linked up with the Kings on a trial basis and is expected to play for the EP Elephants against the SWD Eagles in a friendly in Plettenberg Bay tomorrow.
Roos has returned to South Africa after a stint at the Canon Eagles in Japan.
The Kings are lacking depth at flyhalf after Kurt Coleman got injured, Pieter-Steyn de Wet left to join Griquas and Benhard Janse van Rensburg went to the Cheetahs.
It is expected that Davids will name his team to face Munster today.