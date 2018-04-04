Chippa out to frustrate Brazilians
Captain James Okwuosa wants Chippa United to frustrate Mamelodi Sundowns in their Premier Soccer League fixture when the sides meet at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria tonight.
The match will not be a walk in the park for the Chilli Boys as the Brazilians are chasing for league honours this season.
Okwuosa returns from a one-match suspension after accumulating his fourth yellow card. He missed out on the team’s recent 1-0 win over Free State Stars.
The Nigerian defender will be playing a vital role in making sure Chippa’s defence wall is solid against an attacking Sundowns.
“Each and every player gets excited when they come back from suspension,” Okwuosa said.
“It gives you some time to rest and also some time to reflect on the things you have been doing right and wrong. I am excited to be back in the team again.
“For us, we are here to win, because we know we cannot give away points. In the PSL this season it is very difficult, so every game we just have to go for three points.
“If the three points don’t come, we can then take a draw. We are not coming here for a loss – losing will not be any good to us.
“We are determined to make sure we get maximum points, just like we did against Free State Stars in East London,” he said.
“We don’t need any motivation, we have played them three times this season.
“One we drew, in the Telkom knockout we beat them 1-0 and then in the league we played to a 0-0 draw.
“We did our best in those games, but we just have to keep improving. That is what we have been doing since the arrival of the new coach.
“With the compact game tonight we will try and frustrate them and take our chances and see if we come back with three points.”
The defender said they had been working on keeping their shape during play and on catching teams on the counterattack.