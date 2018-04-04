Chippa out to frustrate Brazilians

Captain James Okwuosa wants Chippa United to frustrate Mamelodi Sundowns in their Premier Soccer League fixture when the sides meet at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria tonight.

The match will not be a walk in the park for the Chilli Boys as the Brazilians are chasing for league honours this season.

Okwuosa returns from a one-match suspension after accumulating his fourth yellow card. He missed out on the team’s recent 1-0 win over Free State Stars.

The Nigerian defender will be playing a vital role in making sure Chippa’s defence wall is solid against an attacking Sundowns.

“Each and every player gets excited when they come back from suspension,” Okwuosa said.

“It gives you some time to rest and also some time to reflect on the things you have been doing right and wrong. I am excited to be back in the team again.

“For us, we are here to win, because we know we cannot give away points. In the PSL this season it is very difficult, so every game we just have to go for three points.