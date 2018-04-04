Biko slays opponent in first-round rout

Kwazakhele fighter now has three MMA victories under his belt

A stunning early finish secured a hat-trick for Luthando Biko and cemented his place among the top contenders in the Extreme Fighting Championship. Fighting at GrandWest in Cape Town at the weekend, Biko, 28, managed to win his fourth MMA bout in spectacular fashion, finishing his opponent in the first round. This brings the Kwazakhele local’s record as a professional mixed martial artist to three wins and one defeat.

Shortly after the bell rang for the start of the first round, Biko’s opponent, Warren Richards, threw some wild kicks.

Biko managed to catch the last one, putting Richards off balance, giving him the opportunity to land a solid right-handed punch.

“When I caught him with that overhand right he went down. I immediately jumped on him and landed some heavy blows,” Biko said yesterday.

Once Richards landed on the canvas, Biko straddled him and rained down big punches and sharp elbows.

Richards had no escape and covered up until the referee stepped in and called a stop to the fight.

“My first few shots landed and I could see he started to panic. He was breathing heavily and he was giving up. “At that moment I knew the fight was almost over.” Despite sensing the end, Biko said the ref’s stoppage still caught him off guard and only a number of seconds after the fight was stopped did he realise he had won.

“At that point you become very emotional. It is difficult to describe that feeling, because the one second you are still aggressive and fighting, and the next moment you have to stop being that person.