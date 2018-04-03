Woolf surfs up a storm

Former J-Bay competitor grabs two women’s titles in pro event

New Zealand’s Kai Woolf was the standout performer in the Volkswagen Nelson Mandela Bay Surf Pro presented by Billabong in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

Woolf clinched both the women’s and junior women’s titles while David van Zyl (Glenashley) won the men’s event and Dillon Hendricks (Muizenberg) captured the junior men’s crown in the event that finished in the Bay yesterday.

The first of 13 events on the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Africa regional tour, the NMB Surf Pro featured Qualifying Series (QS) events for men and women alongside Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) events for men and women aged 18 and under.

Woolf, 16, who grew up in Jeffreys Bay but now lives with her family in New Zealand, won every heat she contested in both events, racking up double-digit heat scores throughout with her impressive repertoire of high-performance manoeuvres.

In the QS 1 000 women’s event, Woolf defeated reigning WSL Africa champion Nicole Pallet (La Lucia) in the one-on-one final, catching two waves early in the final and delivering scores of 6.25 and 7.25 (each out of 10).

A howling southwesterly wind that sprang up midway through the heat altered the lineup significantly and Pallet was left the near impossible task of finding an excellent 8.50 in the deteriorating conditions.