Tiger back on prowl at Masters

Anticipation built on Sunday for Tiger Woods’s return to the Masters, with ticket scalpers already offering prized passes to the unfolding drama at the year’s first major golf tournament.

Players travelled down Magnolia Lane to the Augusta clubhouse on the eve of the first official practice session for the 82nd Masters, where 14-time major winner Woods will try for a fifth green jacket after his fourth back operation. “I’m just there to win,” Woods said. “I’ve been better with each week, a little more crisp. I’m starting to put the pieces together.”

Woods missed his third Masters in four years last year after spinal fusion surgery, but has contended in his past two starts, sharing fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and second at the Valspar Championship.

“It’s fantastic what we’re seeing of Tiger. He looks in control of his game,” Britain’s Justin Rose, last year’s Masters runner-up, said.

Woods, who at a low point doubted he would ever play competitive golf again, has seen interest in his comeback tale at age 42 send resale prices for Masters badges soaring several thousand dollars.

“I got a second chance on life,” Woods said. “I am a walking miracle.”

Woods has not won a major since the 2008 US Open, has not won a tournament since the 2013 WGC Bridgestone Invitational, has not played in a major since missing the cut at the 2015 PGA Championship and last won the Masters in 2005.