Kaiser Chiefs wanted a higher winning margin than their 1-0 victory over Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night, coach Steve Komphela said.

Erick Mathoho’s header in the first half saw the Amakhosi advance to the semifinals of the competition.

The win kept Komphela’s hopes alive of landing some silverware at Chiefs‚ as his contract draws to an end.

The coach said his players missed many scoring opportunities and going forward they would have to sharpen up on their finishing in front of goal.

“I thought in the first half we could have at least gone into the dressing room with a 4-0 or 5-0 lead‚” he said.

“It sounds crazy‚ but there were possibilities.

“We are delighted with the victory and we appreciate the fact that we had nice support in Port Elizabeth‚” Komphela said.