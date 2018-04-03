Cramps stymie Mfunzi’s podium hopes
The dreaded cramps ended local road-running star Ntombesinthu Mfunzi’s chance of a podium finish in the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.
“It was a very tough field, but I stuck to my game plan,” a disappointed Mfunzi said.
“At the 42km mark, I clocked 2:51 and was well-placed to challenge the front-runners.
“But two kilometres later my race all but ended when I started cramping. From then on it was a matter of survival.”
Clearly in pain, she struggled to the finish line and was passed by Selam Abere Alebachem to lose ninth place by a mere three seconds. She finished in 3:59:26 to claim the final gold medal.
“I am disappointed after all the hard work I put in, but I am happy with my 10th place,” Mfunzi said.
This was her fourth top-10 finish, with the fifth place last year her best.
Gerda Steyn was an easy winner of the women’s category in 3:39:31, while Kenyan runner Justin Kemboi (Nedbank RC International) won the men’s section in a time of 3:09:21.
TINKY Hodgson completed the double hundred at the weekly Hobie Beach parkrun on Saturday.
The 50-year-old Walmer mother completed her 100th run and volunteered for the 100th time.
More than 1 500 runners took part in the various runs across the metro this weekend.
Top finishers: Hobie Beach: men – Robert Honniball 20:22, women – Holly Wigington 26:52. Sardinia Bay: men – Steven Howard 22:28, women – Karen Davies 23:48. Lady Slipper: Ronald Reeves 26:41, Adri Wessels 27:52. Jeffreys Bay: Reinard Ganzevoort 18:10, Linmarie van Wyk 22:4.