Cramps stymie Mfunzi’s podium hopes

The dreaded cramps ended local road-running star Ntombesinthu Mfunzi’s chance of a podium finish in the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.

“It was a very tough field, but I stuck to my game plan,” a disappointed Mfunzi said.

“At the 42km mark, I clocked 2:51 and was well-placed to challenge the front-runners.

“But two kilometres later my race all but ended when I started cramping. From then on it was a matter of survival.”

Clearly in pain, she struggled to the finish line and was passed by Selam Abere Alebachem to lose ninth place by a mere three seconds. She finished in 3:59:26 to claim the final gold medal.

“I am disappointed after all the hard work I put in, but I am happy with my 10th place,” Mfunzi said.