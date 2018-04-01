Shake-up time for SA Rugby?
It is better to have tried and failed than never to have tried at all, is how the well-worn saying goes. That could well have been what little-known Andre May was thinking when decided to go up against president Mark Alexander at next Friday’s SA Rugby annual meeting.
With the Springboks now a lowly sixth in the world rankings, the cosiness in the inner sanctums at Rugby House in Cape Town needs to be challenged.
Just as under-performing Allister Coetzee had to make way for new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, there are those who believe there needs to be a shake-up in the boardroom.
How much support May enjoys remains to be a seen, though it would be a major shock if he managed to unseat Alexander.
It is said that despite the misgivings that some may have over his leadership, Alexander apparently remains a popular figure on the rugby circuit.
He has had close dealings with EP rugby recently and visited Port Elizabeth several times after a cash crisis hit the union.
Alexander and his executive announced earlier this month that a new board to manage the affairs of the Southern Kings had been formed.
He has praised the good progress being made under new EP president Andre Rademan.
May, the long-serving Leopards president, who is an advocate from Potchefstroom, has often been critical of SA Rugby’s processes during previous annual meetings.
He is a former lock who featured in 75 matches for the previous Western Transvaal, and has been part of a number of SA Rugby committees.
It is expected that Alexander will garner support from the big unions‚ while May will want the smaller unions to gather around his flag. May’s nomination, along with that of Dr Jan Marais as deputy president‚ has been interpreted as a revolt by the smaller unions who seek a revamp of SA Rugby’s competition structure.
Marais will oppose former national selector Francois Davids‚ while the position of vice-president‚ currently occupied by James Stofberg‚ will be made redundant.
The smaller unions are aggrieved at the vast amount spent on keeping the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings in the PRO14.
“We spend R74-million to have those teams compete in the PRO14. The idea of scaling down our participation in Super Rugby was that it was supposed to make our rugby stronger,” Marais said.
“The PRO14 has a huge impact on the Currie Cup. Certainly our competition structure needs to be addressed.
“That impacts our ability to procure sponsorship.”
Marais‚ who was SA Rugby chairman before the organisation restructured in 2011‚ says the top echelons of SA Rugby require a shake-up.
“I believe rugby people must have greater say in how rugby is run in this country. I’m not sure that is happening at the moment.
“We need to get to a point where sound decisions are made in the interest of the game‚” Marais said.
It is believed that Western Province have already mandated their delegates to vote for Alexander.
WP president Thelo Wakefield has been nominated to serve on the executive council, but so too are Vivian Lottering‚ Schalk Liebenberg‚ Hein Mentz‚ Lindsay Mould‚ Arthob Petersen and JJ van der Mescht.
They will all vie for the two available seats on the council.
Former Springbok team manager Petersen wants to make a comeback to the sport, but he will face tough opposition for the two executive council seats that have become available.
The incumbents are former Blue Bulls president Boet Fick, who is not available for another term, and Falcons boss Vivian Lottering, who will stand for re-election.
Alexander took over in 2016 after Oregan Hoskins stepped aside following a decade long reign in SA rugby’s top job.
Nominations President: Mark Alexander (incumbent president), Andre May (Leopards).
Deputy President: Francois Davids (incumbent deputy president), Jan Marais (Griffons).
Executive Council: Vivian Lottering (incumbent, Falcons), Valke), Schalk Liebenberg (KZN), Hein Mentz (Pumas), Lindsay Mould (Free State), Arthob Petersen (Boland), JJ van der Mescht (Blue Bulls), Thelo Wakefield (WP).