Shake-up time for SA Rugby?

It is better to have tried and failed than never to have tried at all, is how the well-worn saying goes. That could well have been what little-known Andre May was thinking when decided to go up against president Mark Alexander at next Friday’s SA Rugby annual meeting.

With the Springboks now a lowly sixth in the world rankings, the cosiness in the inner sanctums at Rugby House in Cape Town needs to be challenged.

Just as under-performing Allister Coetzee had to make way for new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, there are those who believe there needs to be a shake-up in the boardroom.

How much support May enjoys remains to be a seen, though it would be a major shock if he managed to unseat Alexander.

It is said that despite the misgivings that some may have over his leadership, Alexander apparently remains a popular figure on the rugby circuit.

He has had close dealings with EP rugby recently and visited Port Elizabeth several times after a cash crisis hit the union.

Alexander and his executive announced earlier this month that a new board to manage the affairs of the Southern Kings had been formed.

He has praised the good progress being made under new EP president Andre Rademan.

May, the long-serving Leopards president, who is an advocate from Potchefstroom, has often been critical of SA Rugby’s processes during previous annual meetings.

He is a former lock who featured in 75 matches for the previous Western Transvaal, and has been part of a number of SA Rugby committees.

It is expected that Alexander will garner support from the big unions‚ while May will want the smaller unions to gather around his flag. May’s nomination, along with that of Dr Jan Marais as deputy president‚ has been interpreted as a revolt by the smaller unions who seek a revamp of SA Rugby’s competition structure.

Marais will oppose former national selector Francois Davids‚ while the position of vice-president‚ currently occupied by James Stofberg‚ will be made redundant.