Motherwell golfer turns pro

Motherwell golfer Fezekile Kana will be hoping his first tournament as a professional golfer will open more doors for him when he travels to Zambia to compete next month.

Kana, who turned professional just two weeks ago, will compete in two other competitions as he looks to make his way up the golfing ladder. He made the switch after participating in the Vusi Ngubeni Qualifying School competition at the Modderfontein Golf Club, which gives disadvantaged players the chance to qualify to become professionals.

Kana’s love for the sport developed as a young boy, where he was first exposed to the fairways and greens of a golf course by his father, Frans.

“As a young boy, I would accompany my dad to the golf course, where I would act as his caddy and slowly my love for the game started to grow.

“I enjoyed it so much, I would cry if he didn’t take me along with him,” Kana said.

Kana’s pursuit of professional golf was given a major boost after he met Cape Town-based golfer Petrus Kleinbooi, who generously afforded him some sponsorship to get his career off the ground.

“I first met Petrus when he came to the Pro Golf Shop in William Moffett to have some clubs fixed. After speaking to him about my passion, he came on board with a sponsorship,” he said.

Kleinbooi, who also sponsors another disadvantaged golfer from Worcester, Keelan Africa, said he wanted to give disadvantaged golfers the chance to play at the highest level. “I want to give players the chance to see what the world of golf has to offer.

“I also manage some of the players, assisting them on how to manage their finances, making sure their entries for various tournaments are completed correctly and booking of flights,” Kleinbooi said.

Kana said Kleinbooi’s sponsorship, along with the help of others, had played a major role in him being able to take his passion to the next level.

Kana has represented Eastern Province at every age group level since age 12 and also as a senior. He has competed at major golfing tournaments in the metro, bagging two PE Open titles as well as two PE Golf Championship titles between 2013 and 2015.