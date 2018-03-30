Bulls, Stormers to face up in big derby at Loftus

The Bulls host the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria in the only local Super Rugby derby on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday the Lions take on the Crusaders in a repeat of the 2017 final.

Kickoff in the big derby in Pretoria is at 5.15pm, while the Johannesburg clash starts at 2.30pm. The third match featuring a local team is on Saturday morning at 8.35am in Auckland, where the Sharks face the Blues.

In Pretoria, former Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss will start for the Bulls for the first time this season, a fitting way to celebrate a fantastic Super Rugby achievement when he will surpass the record for the most appearances by any South African at this level.

The 32-year-old Strauss will fittingly play in is 149th Super Rugby match – improving on Victor Matfield’s record of 148 matches – where it all started for him, in Pretoria. Strauss made his debut for the Vodacom Bulls in 2006 – he has amassed 51 caps for them to date and also played 97 times for the Toyota Cheetahs.

Meanwhile, loose forward Hanro Liebenberg moves to No 5 lock to replace the injured Lood de Jager, while Marco van Staden and Ivan van Zyl exchange places with Roelof Smit (flank) and Embrose Papier (scrumhalf) respectively.

In the Stormers lineup, SP Marais and Dillyn Leyds return from injury to take their places at fullback and wing, while Justin Phillips comes in for Dewaldt Duvenage at scrumhalf. There is also a rotational switch between Steven Kitshoff and JC Janse van Rensburg, with hooker Scarra Ntubeni set to make his first appearance this season if he comes on as a replacement.

The Crusaders have won eight of their last nine games against the team from the Highveld, including last season’s final. However, the Emirates Lions have a good home track record lately, having won 18 of their last 20 games at Emirates Airline Park, so they should be a force to be reckoned with playing in front of their own supporters on Sunday.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez made just two changes to the starting side that lost to the Rebels in Melbourne last weekend. Midfielder Andre Esterhuizen re – places Marius Louw at inside centre, while flank Philip van der Walt, who joined the side as replacement for the injured Wian Vosloo, is picked in place of the suspended Jacques Vermeulen.