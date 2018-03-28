Runner accepts Commonwealth Games challenge of more medals for Team SA

Caster Semenya has vowed to win two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia next month. Semenya made the pledge at a farewell function organised by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Monday night‚ where she was named flag-bearer for the opening ceremony next Wednesday.

This is the third time Semenya has been called on to carry the South African flag‚ having done the duty at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Sascoc president Gideon Sam has said he wants Team SA to return to fifth place on the Games medals table after dropping to seventh at Glasgow 2014‚ but to do that they will need an estimated 15 gold medals – and that‚ he said, would require the stars to win double golds.

Accepting her role as flag-bearer‚ Semenya‚ who will compete in the 800m and 1 500m‚ said: “I’m truly honoured. We lead by example‚ two golds for me.”

Semenya is the reigning Olympic and world champion in the 800m‚ but she won the bronze medal in the longer race at last year’s world championships in London.

“It’s a tougher race‚ but with the work that we’ve done coming back from the world champs‚ we have learnt from that race that we ran and we have mastered the skills of running 1 500,” she said. “What I need to do now is go execute‚ secure my gold.”

The double at the Gold Coast will not be as demanding as it was at the world championships with only two rounds – heats and final – in the 800m and 1 500m‚ instead of three rounds each.