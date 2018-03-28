Smith, Warner get 12-month bans

Steve Smith and David Warner have both been banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA) for their roles in the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa, according to an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) report on Wednesday.

Axed captain Smith, vice-captin Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home from South Africa for their role in a scandal that has rocked Australian cricket.

“I understand that Steve Smith and David Warner are getting a 12-month ban from the game in Australia,” ABC’s chief cricket commentator Jim Maxwell was quoted as saying in the report.

Australian captain Steve Smith admitted on Saturday that he and the rest of what he called Australia’s “leadership group” roped in Cameron Bancroft into their plan to try and roughen the ball by rubbing it with sticking tape loaded with sand taken from the pitch.