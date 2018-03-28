Shamed players to leave
Captain Smith, batsman Bancroft and vice-captain Warner sent home
Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home in disgrace from the tour of South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge, team management said yesterday.
Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, will return home for their role after an incident which has dragged Australian cricket’s reputation through the mud.
Vice-captain David Warner, who was previously fined 75% of his match fee after an altercation with Quinton de Kock during an earlier match in the bad-tempered test series, will also leave the tour.
“I understand and share the anger and disappointment of Australian fans,” Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland said at a media conference in Johannesburg.
“On behalf of Cricket Australia, I want to apologise to all Australians that these events have taken place, especially to all the kids.
“I want to also apologise to Cricket South Africa and South African fans that this issue has overshadowed what should have been a great series.”
Further sanctions were expected to be announced shortly after preliminary findings of the investigation into the ball-tampering incident in the third test in Cape Town were completed, Sutherland said.
Smith had already been suspended for one test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council for his role in the affair.
Sutherland indicated that the three players could expect tough penalties over the incident on Saturday.
“Sanctions are expected to be announced within the next 24 hours,” he said, declining to state categorically whether they had been cheating.
Bancroft used a strip of yellow sticky tape he had covered with dirt granules to illegally scratch the rough side of the ball, in an attempt to generate more swing for Australia’s bowlers.
He was filmed not only rubbing the ball with the dirtied tape but also concealing the evidence in his trousers.
Smith said the Australians’ leadership group had been aware of the plan to alter the condition of the ball.
However, Sutherland insisted Lehmann had had no knowledge of the plot.
“No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes Darren Lehmann who, despite inaccurate media reports, has not resigned from his position,” he said.
Wicketkeeper Tim Paine will take over the captaincy for the fourth and final test starting in Johannesburg on Friday.
Ali Bacher, the last South African skipper in 1969-70 to win a series against Australia on home soil, said Smith and his team had been incredibly stupid.
“In this age of a thousand cameras, it was stupid to even think of doing it,” he said.
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.