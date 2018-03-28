Shamed players to leave

Captain Smith, batsman Bancroft and vice-captain Warner sent home

Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home in disgrace from the tour of South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge, team management said yesterday.

Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, will return home for their role after an incident which has dragged Australian cricket’s reputation through the mud.

Vice-captain David Warner, who was previously fined 75% of his match fee after an altercation with Quinton de Kock during an earlier match in the bad-tempered test series, will also leave the tour.

“I understand and share the anger and disappointment of Australian fans,” Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland said at a media conference in Johannesburg.

“On behalf of Cricket Australia, I want to apologise to all Australians that these events have taken place, especially to all the kids.

“I want to also apologise to Cricket South Africa and South African fans that this issue has overshadowed what should have been a great series.”

Further sanctions were expected to be announced shortly after preliminary findings of the investigation into the ball-tampering incident in the third test in Cape Town were completed, Sutherland said.

Smith had already been suspended for one test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council for his role in the affair.

Sutherland indicated that the three players could expect tough penalties over the incident on Saturday.